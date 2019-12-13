Organizers and perpetrators of terrorist attacks in Mogilev Region detained

The organizers and perpetrators of terrorist attacks in Mogilev Region have been detained in Belarus. This was stated by the Interior Ministry just an hour ago. In August and September, the unknown perpetrators planted explosive devices on the railroad and next to the commercial facilities in Bobruisk District. The photo and video reports were distributed in destructive and extremist telegram chats.



Alexander Kurpachenko, Head of the Department of Internal Affairs of the Mogilev Regional Executive Committee



“In the morning of August 11, Bobruisk police department received a report from the officer on duty that the track foreman found an object resembling an explosive device on the track. The train traffic was stopped for an hour and a half. Similar objects were found by railroad workers on August 24 and 31 between the rails near Titovka and Babino railway stations, as well as on September 16 by a "Tabakerka" salesman near the kiosk in Bobruisk. On September 24, at the shooting range "Kiselievichi", the intruders burned down the shooting range, which was completely destroyed by fire. These actions were qualified as an act of terrorism and criminal proceedings were instituted.”



The law enforcers managed to identify and detain the perpetrators. They were three residents of Bobruisk 27, 30, and 45 years old. As a result of the investigative activities, the physical evidence was withdrawn, which served as means to establish the actual circumstances of the crimes. The investigation actions are held in respect of all the facts of the initiated criminal cases. One of the defendants had previously been held criminally liable.



The suspects are being checked for involvement in similar crimes, including those committed in Minsk. Other persons, who may be involved in an act of terrorism in the capital, are also being identified.



