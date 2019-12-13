Delayed wages and unfair settlements under special control of Prosecutor's Office in Belarus

Delayed and unpaid salaries and unfair settlements with former employees. These issues are now under special control of the Prosecutor's Office of Belarus. According to the monitoring, some organizations literally leave their employees to the mercy of fate. This year, thanks to the intervention of the supervisory authorities across the country, several thousand employees were able to receive their salaries in full.



It should be said that the prosecutor's office monitors the timeliness and completeness of payment of wages. The oversight department looks not only at the issues of protecting the rights of the workers, but also those with whom the labor relations have been terminated. We are talking about the organizations in the process of liquidation.



This year, thanks to the intervention of the prosecutor's office across the country, several thousand workers were able to receive salaries totaling more than 7.5 million rubles. For example, in Minsk alone, prosecutors protected the labor rights of more than 1,300 citizens. The amount of wages paid to them reached 3.7 million rubles.



Article 42 of the Constitution says that every worker is "guaranteed a fair share of remuneration in the economic results of his work ...". And even if a person finds himself in a difficult situation, he must be helped and provided with a decent job - such demand to employers and administrations repeatedly sounded at the highest level. That is, the main task is not to leave people alone with the problem.



