Final session of House of Representatives of 7th convocation held in Oval Hall
At the end of their work, the deputies of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus of the 7th convocation decided not to leave their bills to their colleagues from the 8th convocation and gathered on March 21 in the afternoon in the Oval Hall of the Government House for the final session. They passed two documents, which were adopted in the second reading. These are changes to the law on entrepreneurial activity (this document is awaited). Even at the stage of development and adoption in the first reading there was a lot of discussion and debate - especially as far as the business community is concerned. The main concern is that the new legislative act does not worsen the business environment and does not negatively affect the work of business entities.
Anatoly Nasenya, Deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:
“It will be much easier for businesses to work. The bill has been developed for quite a long time. A lot of time passed between the first and second reading. But all this time was spent just to bring this bill to such a mechanism and such a tool that would benefit both entrepreneurs and the economy of the country as a whole. This bill provides for the possibility of transition of individual entrepreneurs to commercial organizations on a day-to-day basis. It will be cheap, it will be fast.”
