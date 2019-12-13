3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Pension law passed
The Belarusian deputies considered amendments to the laws on pension provision and on professional insurance in the first reading. The changes are aimed at supporting employees who are entitled to early professional pension. Employers will allocate more funds for insurance pension payments. Pension legislation is brought in line with the decree of the President. According to it, starting from January 1, employees who have such a right will receive preferential pension under the law on pension provision.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All