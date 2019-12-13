PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Pension law passed

The Belarusian deputies considered amendments to the laws on pension provision and on professional insurance in the first reading. The changes are aimed at supporting employees who are entitled to early professional pension. Employers will allocate more funds for insurance pension payments. Pension legislation is brought in line with the decree of the President. According to it, starting from January 1, employees who have such a right will receive preferential pension under the law on pension provision.

