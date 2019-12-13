3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Law on reunification of Western Belarus with BSSR signed on November 2, 1939
83 years ago the first act of justice for the Belarusian lands was promulgated. On November 2, 1939 the Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union passed the law "On Western Belarus' inclusion into the USSR and its reunification with the BSSR". The Kremlin document was published in all newspapers.
The resolution was preceded by an arbitrary decision of the people of Western Belarus at the end of October of the same year. In the then Belarusian city of Bialystok 926 deputies unanimously adopted the Declaration about inclusion of the territories of the present Grodno and Brest regions into the BSSR.
After the Supreme Soviet adopted the law on November 14, the territory of the Republic doubled to 226,000 square kilometers, and the population grew from 5.5 million to over 10 million.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All