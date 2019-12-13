Law on reunification of Western Belarus with BSSR signed on November 2, 1939

83 years ago the first act of justice for the Belarusian lands was promulgated. On November 2, 1939 the Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union passed the law "On Western Belarus' inclusion into the USSR and its reunification with the BSSR". The Kremlin document was published in all newspapers.



The resolution was preceded by an arbitrary decision of the people of Western Belarus at the end of October of the same year. In the then Belarusian city of Bialystok 926 deputies unanimously adopted the Declaration about inclusion of the territories of the present Grodno and Brest regions into the BSSR.



After the Supreme Soviet adopted the law on November 14, the territory of the Republic doubled to 226,000 square kilometers, and the population grew from 5.5 million to over 10 million.



