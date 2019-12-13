3.41 RUB
Deputies plan to consider the bill on amnesty at session in early November
Deputies are planning to consider the draft law "On Amnesty in connection with the National Unity Day" at the session in early November, announced the member of the Standing Committee on National Security of the House of Representatives Marina Lenchevskaya.
The House of Representatives is currently discussing the preliminary provisions of the draft law "On Amnesty in connection with the National Unity Day."
"We will propose the bill for consideration in the first and second reading. The people are waiting for it," said Marina Lenchevskaya.
"I believe that we will consider it in the first days of November," added the parliamentarian.
