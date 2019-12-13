Deputy Foreign Minister receives copies of credentials of new UNICEF representative in Belarus

Deputy Foreign Minister Yuri Ambrazevich received copies of credentials of UNICEF representative in Belarus Rustam Haydarov. This was reported to BelTA by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The sides discussed the state and prospects of cooperation between Belarus and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF). Yuri Ambrazevich emphasized the special attention of the government to the cooperation with UNICEF in order to use the organization's potential for further improvement of the Belarusian model of child and maternity protection.



The Deputy Minister urged UNICEF to promote the best Belarusian practices in inclusive education and social protection of motherhood at the regional and international levels.



"The UNICEF representative expressed his gratitude for the credit of trust given to the UN Children's Fund in Belarus. He assured the interlocutor in preserving the practice-oriented approach in the work of the organization with national partners," the Foreign Ministry informed.



