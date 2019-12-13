Yaroshevich: Export of Belarusian goods to China increased 2.5 times

Exports to China have increased 2.5-fold. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Economy Dmitri Yaroshevich. According to him, the Belarusian export strategy was aimed at reorientation and maneuvering. And they are successful, says the Deputy Minister. They have increased their sales to China by 2.5 times and to the Russian Federation by 30%.



Dmitry Yaroshevich, Deputy Minister of Economy:



The share of Belarusian goods on the Russian market is about 8%, whereas last year it was 5.5%. We still have a lot to strive for because in the past, in the best years of our products, our share on the Russian market was 11%. So again we see the reserve opportunities here. The exports to Russian Federation for 8 months was close to 14 billion dollars. Accordingly, we have the trade turnover of 27 billion dollars with Russia now.



