U.S. supports territorial integrity and sovereignty of Belarus
The U.S. supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Belarus, and supports the development of the Republic without external interference, said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
At the same time, Washington urged the Belarusian authorities to accept the OSCE mediation to resolve the political crisis.
In his turn, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the EU does not want a repeat of the Ukrainian scenario in Belarus. And Mrs. Merkel stated the readiness of Germany and other European countries to conduct a dialogue with the Belarusian authorities.
