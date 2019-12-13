PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
R. Protasevich's Twitter account blocked

Former editor-in-chief of the extremist Telegram channelRoman Protasevich slipped on Western standards of democracy and freedom of speech. His recently registered account on the social network Twitter has been blocked. It turns out that the dictatorship provides an opportunity to communicate with the outside world, but democracy does not agree with this.

