3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
R. Protasevich's Twitter account blocked
Former editor-in-chief of the extremist Telegram channelRoman Protasevich slipped on Western standards of democracy and freedom of speech. His recently registered account on the social network Twitter has been blocked. It turns out that the dictatorship provides an opportunity to communicate with the outside world, but democracy does not agree with this.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All