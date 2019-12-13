3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Salaries of public sector employees in Belarus increased by almost 14% and by 22% in health care
Such data was announced by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko at a meeting of the Council of Ministers. The participants discussed the results of the economy for January-September 2020. The Government has identified a number of problems. For example, the budget for 12 months may lack 3 billion rubles. Despite this, the support of medical professionals and organisations most affected by the pandemic and its consequences will continue.
Among the sectors that remain on the plus side despite the difficult year are construction, agriculture and the communications sector. This trend must be maintained until the end of 2020.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All