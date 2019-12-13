Salaries of public sector employees in Belarus increased by almost 14% and by 22% in health care

Such data was announced by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko at a meeting of the Council of Ministers. The participants discussed the results of the economy for January-September 2020. The Government has identified a number of problems. For example, the budget for 12 months may lack 3 billion rubles. Despite this, the support of medical professionals and organisations most affected by the pandemic and its consequences will continue.

Among the sectors that remain on the plus side despite the difficult year are construction, agriculture and the communications sector. This trend must be maintained until the end of 2020.