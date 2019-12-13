Foreign officials send welcoming messages to Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk

These days Vitebsk is receiving guests from all over the world and getting ready for the opening of Slavianski Bazaar. Foreign officials send greetings to the participants and organizers of the forum. Thus, our Chinese friends and partners representing the province of Jiangxi noted in their message:

"The International Festival of Arts "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk" is one of the most influential international art events in the CIS region and Eastern European countries providing a venue for cultural and artistic exchange between countries, weaves ties of exchange between civilizations, plays an important role in promoting multilateral humanistic cooperation."

A congratulatory message also came from Serbia. The Vice-President of the Government and the Minister of Culture and Information expressed her hope for the further development of cooperation with Slavic cultures. She also noted the fact that Serbia has its representative at this year's festival.