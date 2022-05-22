Stanislav Zas: CSTO has enough capacity to respond to external threats

External threats, combating terrorism and drug trafficking, biological security, unified training and interaction with regional international organizations.



Secretary General of the organization believes that 20 years is not a long time, but the way is long. He explained why the CSTO is a well-established, quite effective and multifunctional organization. "This is not only a political-military bloc, but also a multifunctional organization, because we have established all international mechanisms. We have a legal base, forces and means, and the system is fine-tuned. We basically have all the capabilities to serve as a guarantor of the security of our states. We are a shield for all the six countries. "



The CSTO Secretary General said he doesn't see a need to increase his capabilities: "We have enough forces and means to respond to the threats that may appear. I would not speak of increasing the capabilities. We have enough capabilities. "



Stanislav Zas drew attention to the fact that membership in the organization is not a guarantee against economic pressure and sanctions. Some Western countries are themselves the objects of sanctions," said the secretary general.



The strategy proposed by Lukashenko



Secretary General called proposals of the President of Belarus, voiced at the summit in Moscow very relevant. As for the analytical capabilities of the states, it is necessary to have a well calibrated assessment of the real threats in the current situation in order to respond adequately. Stanislav Zas recalled that a new five-year strategy is planned to begin working on in 2023. He considers countering information threats and consolidated action at international venues as the right thing to do.



"We have mechanisms for foreign policy coordination. We develop a position on many issues that are on the agenda. For example, on the role and place of the UN, the WHO, approaches to international security, to NATO, we have a separate position," said the Secretary General.



