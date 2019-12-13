Meeting of Constitutional Commission on functions and powers of National Assembly of Belarus

It is proposed to limit the legislative function of the President in terms of issuing decrees in order to implement the legislative function by the Parliament in full. The 4th meeting of the Constitutional Commission is taking place today. Proposals are being considered to amend the constitutional rules on the functions and powers of the Parliament. The age qualification and the number of parliamentarians are among them.

It is also important to jointly discuss issues of the internal agenda. The 4th meeting of the Constitutional Commission. Representatives spoke today about the powers of the Parliament.

In total, the commission includes 36 people. These are representatives of government agencies, public associations, the Academy of Sciences, economists, lawyers. Changes have already been prepared for the sections dealing with fundamental rights and freedoms, the electoral system, as well as proposals on a possible redistribution of powers between the President and the government were put forward.

The heads of the Constitutional Commission initiated a meeting with the President to evaluate the interim results of the work of an authoritative team. The Head of State has repeatedly stressed that the activities of the commission should be as open as possible to people. Proposals to amend the Basic Law must go through a nationwide discussion.