Meeting of the CSTO Coordination Council on Combating Illicit Drug Trafficking takes place in Minsk

The CSTO countries are completing a multi-year program to strengthen the Tajik-Afghan border to counter the flow of psychotropics. This was reported to journalists by the Deputy Secretary General of the organization during the meeting of the CSTO Coordination Council on combating illicit drug trafficking in Minsk. It's the 25th time they are meeting in this format.

As Valery Semerikov noted, the main flow of illicit substances to the territory of the CSTO member-states comes from Afghanistan. Therefore, the issue is of special attention. Delegations of the Interior Ministries from all 6 member states, as well as the CSTO Secretariat came to the meeting to discuss the current threats and challenges of drug crime, exchange experience and summarize the results of joint work over the past year.

Ivan Kubrakov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus:

“If 2-3 years ago we all believed that our countries are only transit sites for drug couriers, now we see more and more that the drug business is trying to conduct its criminal business in the territory of the CSTO member countries. And we are taking all the necessary decisions. Various operational combinations are being carried out. Our task is to reach every participant of this criminal chain.”