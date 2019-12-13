Meeting of the Council of Elders held at Presidium of Council of the Republic

The draft of the updated Constitution, economic development of the country and the results of the year were discussed at the meeting of the Council of Elders held at the Presidium of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly. It unites respectable people with extensive experience of public service. The meeting was held in the format of a dialogue. Today there is a need to discuss issues with those who know and understand firsthand the situation in the country. The Council of Elders under the Presidium of the Council of the Republic was created in December 2020 in order to use and take into account the existing practical experience of the members of the Council of the Republic of previous convocations. The main tasks of this body are to participate in the discussion and development of proposals on the most pressing issues of socio-economic, legislative development of the country. These decisions are advisory in nature.