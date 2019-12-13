3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Meeting of the Council of Elders held at Presidium of Council of the Republic
The draft of the updated Constitution, economic development of the country and the results of the year were discussed at the meeting of the Council of Elders held at the Presidium of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly. It unites respectable people with extensive experience of public service. The meeting was held in the format of a dialogue. Today there is a need to discuss issues with those who know and understand firsthand the situation in the country. The Council of Elders under the Presidium of the Council of the Republic was created in December 2020 in order to use and take into account the existing practical experience of the members of the Council of the Republic of previous convocations. The main tasks of this body are to participate in the discussion and development of proposals on the most pressing issues of socio-economic, legislative development of the country. These decisions are advisory in nature.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All