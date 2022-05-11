Protecting history: meeting of historians, public figures, experts held at National Academy of Sciences

There is no future without the past. Today this phrase acquires a new meaning. Our history, which had many victories and achievements, is encroached upon by those who owe us freedom and development. Protection of our heritage from attempts to distort and falsify it has become a sacred duty of Belarusians. In the Year of Historical Memory this is our special mission. The President adopted a coordinated strategy for historical policy. It should be uniform for all government agencies and educational institutions. The Republican Council is responsible for it. It appeared this year (it was created by decision of the President) and has already begun its active work. Another meeting of historians, public figures, experts was held today at the National Academy of Sciences. The participants discussed curriculums and their adjustment in view of today's frightening realities and the updated Belarusian legislation.

It is so natural for us to appreciate the pas, as it is for us to condemn the treachery of our Western neighbors. Those who have forgotten the war crimes are writing their false history and destroying monuments to Soviet heroes. It is no coincidence that this year is being marked by the preservation of our heritage. It is a time to set priorities, to protect our common past and to prevent falsification and oblivion. The Republican Council on History Policy is on guard of our national interests.

Vyacheslav Danilovich, Secretary of the Republican Council on History Policy, Principal of the Academy of Public Administration under the Aegis of the President of the Republic of Belarus:

“Its main task is to promote the implementation of the state historical policy. And I would like to point out that the historical policy is aimed at counteracting the attempts to distort and falsify the historical past of Belarus.”

The National Council on History Policy was set up on the President's initiative. The February decision by the Head of State gave it the status of a permanently operating body to coordinate the uniform state policy.

Igor Sergeenko, head of the Presidential Administration:

It's those accessible, understandable textbooks, it's offensive information work. And what we saw on the eve of May 9, during the celebrations, was widely enough covered in the media, meetings, events, honoring veterans, visiting memorable places, it is not only about the history of the Great Patriotic War. There are a lot of interesting historical periods in the history of Belarus, which require additional study. And not just studies, but appropriate coverage in the media, bringing them to the attention of the population, not only young people, but all categories of the population. Thus, we can preserve the historical memory.

Vyacheslav Danilovich, Secretary of the Republican Council on Historical Policy, Rector of the Academy of Administration under the President of Belarus: