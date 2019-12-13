3.42 RUB
Zavalei on LGBT propaganda: We must not impose on our children that this is the norm
LGBT propaganda should be suppressed. This was stated by Deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Igor Zavalei.
The parliamentarian reminded that the President of Belarus holds clear traditional family values. According to the deputy, this is the basis where everything comes from. "We even wrote it in the Constitution, in the main law, that is, we clearly understand that we will develop along this vector. And all other sectors should take it as a basis and implement it at their departmental level, whether it is the Ministry of Sports, or the Ministry of Education.
The deputy gave the example that in Western schools there are days when children must come in disguise: boys in dresses, girls in men's clothes. "They kind of switch roles. What is that for?," the deputy is indignant, "and you put it in the matrix of life that this is normal. And you do, in fact, without the child’s knowledge. When he grows up, it will be his issues.
The parliamentarian stressed that it is not the phenomenon itself that is treated badly, but the propaganda. "We shouldn't impose on our children that this is the norm. Because it goes against nature. It is a matter of demographics. It is a question of the future of our country. Thank God, we understand that at all levels.
Times are changing, manners are changing, and the legislation should be very carefully implemented, according to the deputy. "Because if you just take everything tomorrow to ban in terms of presence as such a concept, to make outcasts, in my opinion, it is probably wrong. You just have to cross the LGBT propaganda."
But, he said, it's hard to stop the propaganda now because the global film industry is working to show such attitudes. "The only thing that makes me happy is that these all these kind of engaged shows and movies and computer games are really failing in the ratings, they're being hated. That is, if a good movie has an average rating of 7, then the movies that are being enforced are 3.6 and 3.4. That is, in fact, the general public understands. The question is who is lobbying for these interests and why. Nothing in our life is done without a reason," said Igor Zavalei.
