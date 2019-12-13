Preparations for exercise "Vostok-2022" coming to end

Preparations for the international strategic exercise "Vostok-2022" are at the finishing line. They will be held from September 1 to 7 at seven training grounds of the Eastern Military District. More than 50 thousand people will take part in them. More than 5 thousand units of armament and military hardware will be involved including 140 aircrafts, 60 warships and boats. Operational command groups, military contingents and observers from CSTO, SCO and other partner countries, including Belarus and China, will take part in the maneuvers. Options for interspecific and coalition groupings of troops will be practiced in the interests of ensuring the military security of Russia and its allies.