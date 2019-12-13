Investigation of case against administrator of destructive chat from Zhodino completed

The case against the administrator of 2 radical Telegram chats will soon be considered in court. The IC has completed its investigation. The accused actively called for riots, but did not participate in the protests. According to the investigation, from October last year to March 2021, the moderated extremist channels in the messenger summoned the people of Zhodino to protests, clearly describing the action plan: the time of gathering, place, and route. Today the girl is charged with "Organization of group actions that grossly violate order and publicly insult an authority". The investigators found factual confirmation of the protest mood and radical views after the arrest of the young activist. It should be noted that she was not brought to administrative responsibility and she has a small child. A preventive measure in the form of detentionwas applied to the accused. The materials of the case were transferred to the prosecutor for referral to the court. And we add that back in October last year, one of the indicated Telegram channels in Zhodino was recognized as extremist.