EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Festive day to end with concert, the action "Sing the Anthem Together" and fireworks

At 23:00, the fire show will paint the sky of Minsk. The salute will be given at eight points:"Starostinskaya Sloboda" park, in the capital parks of Victory, Chelyuskintsev, Yanka Kupala, Mikhail Pavlov, Hugo Chavez, near the embankment of the Drozdy Reservoir, on the site near Chizhovka Arena.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All