Sergei Sivets to answer questions of Belarusians

The Сhair of the Standing Committee on Law and State Construction under the Council of the Republic Sergei Sivets will answer the questions of Belarusians on October from 10.00 to 13.00. The reception will be held at 49, Kozlova Str, Minsk, upon preliminary appointment.

