Condolences can be expressed at Iranian Embassy in Belarus tomorrow from 10 am

Flowers and candles in memory of the victims of the crash are also left at the entrance to the Ukrainian Embassy in Minsk. A flag is lowered near the building of the diplomatic mission. The book of sorrow is also opened in Brest. Condolences can be expressed at the Iranian Embassy in Belarus tomorrow from 10 am.

