Belarus 1 and Belarus 24 to broadcast final of national eliminations for Eurovision 2020

Tomorrow at 10 p.m., Belarus 1 and Belarus 24 will begin broadcasting the final gala concert. 12 contestants will present their compositions live. Candidates include both solo performers and bands. Each of them is going to conquer the audience not only with vocals, but also with author's choreography, designer outfits, complex decorations and colorful graphics. The contestants are now getting ready for the show. Today the final rehearsal of the show took place in the pavilion of Belarusfilm. The winner of the national selection will be chosen by the jury and the audience.