Palace of Republic to host solemn meeting of veterans and a concert "Thank you for life!"
In total, more than 170 thematic events are planned in the capital. Among the main events on May 9 is the laying of flowers at the Victory Monument, a gala concert "The feat of the people is immortal" will be held there. A solemn ritual of honoring the state symbols will take place on the State Flag Square. Meanwhile, the main cultural events are organized at the Sports Palace and in the Victory Park.
The highlight of the holiday will be fireworks. In the capital, they will be set off from the parks of Yanka Kupala, Pavlova and Hugo Chavez, the Drozdy neighborhood and the Chizhovka Arena. By the way, a colorful light and music show will start synchronously in the regional centers.
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People's Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
