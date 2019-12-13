Statement of Council of Republic of National Assembly of Belarus

The adoption of the bill on Belarus in the USA poses a threat to international security. This was reported by the press service of the Upper House of the Belarusian parliament.

"American lawmakers, under the guise of defending human rights, are trying to exert direct pressure on the Belarusian authorities in a situation where fierce disputes over the results of the past presidential elections are still ongoing in the United States. Proclaiming their monopoly on the truth, they do not want to understand the events taking place in our country and listen to the Belarusian parliamentarians."



The statement also notes that the world community has unconditionally recognized Belarus as a sovereign, stable, and economically developed state.



"American lawmakers should pay attention to the problems of their voters, especially in the context of the growing COVID-19 pandemic, to protect media freedom and freedom of expression in the country and their constituencies. The adoption of the anti-Belarusian bill poses a threat to international peace and security."