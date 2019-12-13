European agency Frontex dispels myth influx of refugees from Belarus

The statements of the neighboring EU countries about the migration pressure from Belarus do not correspond to reality. This was stated by the State Border Committee in its Telegram-channel.



The publication cites the data, published by the European Union Agency for External Borders Security "Frontex." This information refutes the statement of Poland and the Baltic States about the unprecedented influx of refugees from the territory of Belarus," reads the article.



The statistical data show that the main route of illegal migration to the European Union is through the Western Balkans - 60 thousand illegal border crossings in 2021. Only 8 thousand of such crossings were recorded at the border between the EU and Belarus - this figure fell on the peak of the migration crisis.



"Based on these data, all the statements of the neighboring EU countries about the hybrid attacks and migration pressure from Belarus do not correspond to reality," noted the Border Committee.



The topic of the migration crisis is artificially inflated only to conceal the true motives of the pulling of thousands of troops to the Belarusian border.



