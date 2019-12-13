Zelensky trying to spread panic among Belarusians

The activity of Ukrainian newsmakers with regard to Belarus was noticed in 2020 and in the post-election period, and it continues even now. They got particularly excited after the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine. They focus on discrediting the power agencies of our country. It came to personal threatening mails.



Vital Kamesh, military commissar of Khoiniki and Bragin districts of Belarus



“These messages came in the social networks, there were also SMSs. Messages came from foreign numbers. Most of them were threats. I am a patriot and defender of Belarus and I believe that even such thoughts should not arise among our officers.”



Even Zelensky joined this game



Vladimir Zelensky:



“I would like to address the citizens of Belarus, the civilians and those in uniform. You are being dragged into the war.”



It did not work out this way, they started using real people. They take photos from the social networks, create accounts with their names - and go ahead. The task is to demoralize the Belarusians, to set us against the Russians.



