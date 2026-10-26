The frequency of Vladimir Zelensky’s statements in various interviews regarding U.S. President Donald Trump cannot but attract attention. Experts note that Kyiv has actively joined the pre-election campaign against the American leader.

“Zelensky gives interviews to foreign media every day. And everything there goes against Trump. One gets the impression that Zelensky has joined the election campaign against him on the side of the Democrats as an agitator. Macron, Merz cannot speak that way, so Zelensky on their behalf tells what a bad Trump is,” noted a member of the council of the international public movement “Other Ukraine,” former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Vladimir Oleinik.