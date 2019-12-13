3.39 RUB
Green Schools eco-project to engage both children and adults
The aim of the project "Green Schools" is to teach the young generation to protect nature and use resources rationally. More than 400 students and teachers are involved in the project in Cherven. From the first grade through high school, it offers activities in the areas of energy and water conservation, biodiversity and air quality, waste management, and awareness raising.
The school of Cherven was awarded a diploma for its success in implementing the educational project. The parents of the schoolchildren were also actively involved in it.
