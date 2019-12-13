EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Green Schools eco-project to engage both children and adults

The aim of the project "Green Schools" is to teach the young generation to protect nature and use resources rationally. More than 400 students and teachers are involved in the project in Cherven. From the first grade through high school, it offers activities in the areas of energy and water conservation, biodiversity and air quality, waste management, and awareness raising.

The school of Cherven was awarded a diploma for its success in implementing the educational project. The parents of the schoolchildren were also actively involved in it.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All