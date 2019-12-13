Green light to green cars - Belarusian scientists present first electric sports car

Belarusian scientists are going to start the mass production of electric cars. The National Academy of Sciences assures that today a domestic electric motor of various capacities has been created and put into production, as well as its electronics and battery systems assembly. The share of the Belarusian components is about 70%. If the cars are put on mass assembly, then there will be more domestic components in the car. The first electric sports car is optimal in energy distribution, it can reach speeds of up to 120 km/h in 6 seconds. And in the future, the developers plan to reduce this time to 4 seconds.