Earthlings may feel effects of moderate magnetic storm - possible problems in energy systems

A moderate magnetic storm is observed on the Earth today, reports TASS referring to the data of space weather monitoring of the Institute of Applied Geophysics.

According to specialists of the Institute, the degree of perturbation of the Earth's magnetic field has reached the level of G2, which on a monitoring scale of five indicators means "moderate". Scientists note that this level may affect the work of systems, for example, there may be problems in the energy infrastructure. The disruptions in radio navigation, violations of high-frequency radio communication are not excluded.

Over the past week, scientists recorded several strong M-class flares on the Sun, some of which led to the ejection of particles towards the Earth.

