International experts: Minsk has every reason to seriously perceive threats to national security from NATO

Minsk has every reason to seriously perceive threats to national security from NATO, international experts believe.





In case Belarus acquires long-range S-400 antiaircraft systems, it will be able to control the sky over Kiev, Warsaw and capitals of the Baltic States. That was the forecast made by Russian military analyst Alexander Khrolenko.





The S-400 system is capable of hitting up to 80 airplanes at a time, including modern American-made F-22 and F-35 stealth aircraft. In January, Poland signed a contract to buy 32 fighter planes from the United States, the deliveries are scheduled for 2024. It is quite natural that Belarus has been seriously analyzing the possibility of buying Russian missile systems since January.





Moscow and Minsk are really reaching a new level of military and military-technical cooperation. The armed forces of both countries are preparing for the joint strategic exercise "West-2021", which will be held in September on the Union State testing range.