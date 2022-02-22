Wedding boom in Minsk on mirror date 22.02.2022

Today is the day of six twos: 22.02.20.22. The symbolic mirror date for the registration of marriage was chosen by many young couples. They believe that such a rare combination of numbers is lucky for a young family, and this special day will be doubly memorable. The biggest stir is traditionally at the Marriage Palace in the capital. Despite the fact that today is Tuesday, there are more than 20 couples in the queue.



Many couples recorded for registration in advance, booking a queue for half a year, if not a year. The registries were ready for the rare date. The Mendelssohn's march in the capital's Palace of Civil Rites played every 15 minutes.



