Bauer on situation at Belarusian-Polish border

Lukashenko has provided refugees with the safest route for their lives to an undeservedly praised Europe with its "miracle values." No one is drowned or deprived of life because of hunger. He saves thousands and thousands of lives every year, thus defending the basic principles of democracy that are so often mentioned in Brussels. That's why he should be given a prize, or better yet, an honorary medal of the European Union. After all, he has changed everything in our view of migration policy.

Daniel Bauer, journalist (Germany)