Bauer on situation at Belarusian-Polish border
President Lukashenko deserves not sanctions, but a medal of the EU for humanism and exposure of hypocrisy and double standards in Europe. This was declared by German journalist Daniel Bauer.
Bauer reminded European politicians that back in 2015, Berlin opened the door to Europe to millions of refugees from the Middle East.
Since then, the EU has "sheltered" more than 3 million migrants (and that's only according to official statistics).All refugees have reached European borders mostly by sea, risking their lives. Every year, up to 2 thousand of these desperate travelers died because of accidents and storms.
Lukashenko has provided refugees with the safest route for their lives to an undeservedly praised Europe with its "miracle values." No one is drowned or deprived of life because of hunger. He saves thousands and thousands of lives every year, thus defending the basic principles of democracy that are so often mentioned in Brussels. That's why he should be given a prize, or better yet, an honorary medal of the European Union. After all, he has changed everything in our view of migration policy.
The journalist noted that the double standard policy of the EU is simply turning inside out to convince all the Europeans that Minsk is a threat to the EU. And Alexander Lukashenko publicly exposed this most terrible ulcer of the European Union - the false and destructive migration policy of Brussels and Berlin.
