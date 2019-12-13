Heat up to +38°C expected in Belarus this week

Belarusians will have to endure a hot week. The heat was brought by an anticyclone centered in the European part of Russia. The orange level of danger remains. According to the preliminary forecast, in some days there will be up to plus 38 degrees. Such maximum daily temperatures are predicted in the south of Gomel Region, in particular, in Bragin.

The specialists in recreation areas continue to monitor them in the enhanced mode. Waters are crowded with vacationers and many people arrange their leisure outside the specially equipped beaches, ignoring the safety rules. According to statistics, 17 people drowned over the weekend in Belarus, including a 15-year-old child. Only 20% of water deaths are accidents, most people drown while being intoxicated. Rescue services continue to monitor recreation areas from land, water and air with drones up in the sky to identify potential violators. The most delinquent violators will be fined, the police together with the Ministry of Emergency Situations patrol the coastal line.

Hot weather affects road situation