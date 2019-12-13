Harvesting in Belarus gaining momentum

The harvest is gaining momentum in the country. The pace is not bad. President Alexander Lukashenko has always closely monitored the harvesting season. It is important not to slow down, because the weather is advantageous for the farmers. But the main thing is not to miss the quality of harvesting. Until now there have been great losses of crops in the fields. And it is about a million tons annually. The State Control Committee and the Ministry of Internal Affairs have been instructed to inspect the agricultural machinery (not all harvesters are in order), and to strengthen control over discipline at all levels, as well as solve the personnel "shortage".

The pandemic has pushed up food prices. And such a chance must not be missed. By the results of this year Belarus is going to earn no less than $6 billion on food export. This was stated by Minister of Agriculture and Food Ivan Krupko. He says the situation with foreign sales of agro-industrial complex products has not changed. We trade in the same proportions as before, despite the sanctions. We supply goods under the "Made in Belarus" brand to 116 countries. The main result of the previous five-year term was growth of external sales by one third. Now more than 80% of the total volume is supplied to partners in the CIS. China holds the key positions as well. In 5 years, the export of our products to this market grew 13-fold.