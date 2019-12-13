3.43 RUB
Is Belarus waited for in China?
In Internet discussions, people say that no one is waiting for Belarusian goods in China, who needs us there with our products. Small Belarus and huge, important China. Sergei Vergeichik, the analyst of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies, told whether Belarus is awaited for in China.
Belarusian goods are in demand in China, assured the expert. “Belarusian food and agricultural products are always famous for their quality and competitiveness in terms of price and quality,” he said.
Sergei Vergeichik emphasized that Belarusians do not compete with Chinese producers on many commodity items in the Chinese market. And this is the peculiarity. Mutual complementarity is taking place. “In the Chinese market Belarusian goods compete with well-known global brands,” stated the BISI analyst.
