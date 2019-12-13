Is Belarus waited for in China?

In Internet discussions, people say that no one is waiting for Belarusian goods in China, who needs us there with our products. Small Belarus and huge, important China. Sergei Vergeichik, the analyst of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies, told whether Belarus is awaited for in China.

Belarusian goods are in demand in China, assured the expert. “Belarusian food and agricultural products are always famous for their quality and competitiveness in terms of price and quality,” he said.