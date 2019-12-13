PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Yellow hazard level declared

Wet snow, temperature from -3 °C to + 6 °C, ice on the roads. A yellow hazard level has been declared in Belarus. The traffic police call on all road users to be attentive in difficult weather conditions. Slippery road surfaces and poor visibility during precipitation make driving unpredictable.

In their turn, the traffic police are ready for any unforeseen situations: to provide assistance to both drivers and pedestrians, as well as to ensure safe traffic conditions.

