Best women of Vitebsk Region honored

They are beautiful, successful and actively defend their civic position. The winners of the regional stage of the competition "Woman of the Year 2020" were awarded in Vitebsk. The best participants were identified in 6 nominations. 30 women received diplomas and gifts. Tatiana Melman is one of the laureates. She has been heading Klyastitsy school for 22 years. In a small rural institution, a unique Museum of National Glory has been created, interesting patriotic projects are being carried out.



According to the results of the regional stage, five women will represent Vitebsk Region in the republican final of the "Woman of the Year 2020" competition.



