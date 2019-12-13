Drawing of the children's contest and festival overture - Vitebsk ready for 31st Slavianski Bazaar

Vitebsk is welcoming guests and participants of the 31st Slavianski Bazaar. Although the official opening of the international forum is still two days away, the regional center has already felt the atmosphere of the great festival. The festival program includes about a hundred events: shows on the stage of the summer amphitheater, exhibitions, creative meetings in the Philharmonic and Concert Hall "Vitebsk", performances of street artists and, of course, international competitions.



On July 13, the overture to the festival will be held in the summer amphitheater



Final preparations are being made on the main stage of the international forum in the Summer Amphitheater. Tomorrow, the audience will already see the overture to the festival. This is a bright show with a variety of circus genres, which presents the history of the Belarusian circus from the first professional retro circus to the modern one. The 31st arts festival will surprise you with its scenography. This year, the performers will be even closer to the audience.



The hotel business has been preparing for the whole year. In this hotel, the rooms were renewed, and in order to make the guests feel Belarusian hospitality better, the menu was improved. Those who want to enjoy the nature are welcome to the country houses with a picturesque view of the lake and walks in the woods.



Visa-free visa for citizens of 73 countries



A ticket to Slavianski Bazaar or an official invitation replaces the visa for the citizens of seventy three countries. The legendary forum promises to surprise even the most sophisticated guests. The organizers promise many surprises, which Slavianski Bazaar cannot do without.



