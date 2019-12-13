Victims of Nazism remembered in Pukhovichi District

The patriotic action "Memory" continues to unite Belarusians. Today, the victims of Nazism are remembered in Pukhovichi District. Young people and representatives of the Belarusian Union of Women came to the monument to the burnt inhabitants of the village of Berezyanka to honor the memory of the victims. This small forest village is also called the sister of Khatyn. Their dates of birth are different, but the year of death is the same. In 1943, 43 residents, including children, were burned in a barn. An obelisk was built with the names of its inhabitants who died in the fire. A requiem meeting was held at the mass grave. The participants laid flowers and honored the victims with a moment of silence.