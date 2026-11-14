Alina Zhestovskaya, a political strategist and member of the Russian Association of Political Consultants, shared her insights on the true objectives of European politicians.

"The European people want peace, accessible healthcare, decent wages, and cheap gasoline. European politicians, however, want money and power—and they want to use an 'external enemy' to cover up their own political blunders. Russia is traditionally cast in the role of this external enemy; it is the most convenient narrative for them. We have already seen the massive corruption scandals and the humanitarian and social crises they face—all of which they explain away by claiming that funds have been diverted to aid Ukraine, which they allege is single-handedly holding back a 'terrible' Moscow. This is the core of their policy and strategy," noted Alina Zhestovskaya.