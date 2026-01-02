For the US authorities, Venezuela is primarily about oil. Control over Caracas is the key to accessing vast reserves and influencing the global commodity market. This is the opinion shared by political strategist and member of the Russian Association of Political Consultants Alina Zhestovskaya.

"To understand what's happening around Venezuela right now, we need to view the situation with the utmost cynical and pragmatic clarity," she believes. "That's why the American authorities, looking at this small, proud country, don't see the population, the people of Venezuela, any democracy, or a sovereign state; they see oil. Venezuela is oil. And for decades, the Americans have been trying, with continued success, to control this state. And, naturally, by gaining control over Venezuela and the Venezuelan government, they gain access to vast oil reserves and the ability to dictate their terms and rules of the game on the global commodity market."