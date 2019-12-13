3.42 RUB
Zhilichi Historical Complex-Museum restored by order of President of Belarus
The Year of Peace and Creation declared in Belarus in 2023 will bring a lot of discoveries. Thus, Zhilichi Historical Complex-Museum is going to welcome visitors. It is an architectural monument of the 19th century. The complex has been restored on the instructions of the President.
The palace and park complex in Zhilichi was the estate of the Bulgakovs in the early 19th century, the center of cultural and economic life of the place.
During World War II there was a hospital here. Then an agricultural college, thanks to which the palace survived. A few years ago, a large-scale restoration of the monument of architecture began. Its main treasure, the stucco and coffered ceilings, began to acquire its former grandeur.
At the moment, the palace is acquiring exactly the form that it originally had in the 19th century. That is, it is acquiring its former glory. At the moment they plan to restore the park zone and restore the ponds so that the tourists could come here and spend the whole day. The first tourist will come here this spring.
