Zhilichi Historical Complex-Museum restored by order of President of Belarus

The Year of Peace and Creation declared in Belarus in 2023 will bring a lot of discoveries. Thus, Zhilichi Historical Complex-Museum is going to welcome visitors. It is an architectural monument of the 19th century. The complex has been restored on the instructions of the President.

The palace and park complex in Zhilichi was the estate of the Bulgakovs in the early 19th century, the center of cultural and economic life of the place.

During World War II there was a hospital here. Then an agricultural college, thanks to which the palace survived. A few years ago, a large-scale restoration of the monument of architecture began. Its main treasure, the stucco and coffered ceilings, began to acquire its former grandeur.