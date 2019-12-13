3.43 RUB
Resident of Gomel accused of crime against human security
A 26-year-old unemployed resident of Gomel is accused of a crime against the human safety. According to the investigation, on December 27, the young man posted comments in one of the Telegram chats with calls to kill riot policemen and their families. However, he was drunk. By a court decision, both the texts and the group were recognized as extremist materials. The accused declared his army friend dead and shot by the police, which was a lie. Nevertheless, false information about his death appeared in the public domain more than once. The man was charged with deliberately inciting social hatred.
