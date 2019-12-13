The citizens of Brest also appealed to the Polish people. Posters appeared at the checkpoint "Brest" on the Belarusian-Polish border, reminding our neighbors of the price and sacrifices at which the victory was given to the brotherly peoples. The Polish authorities now occupy a convenient position. It is easy to destroy any memory of the war and to call black white, to dance to someone else's tune and prioritize someone else's values and interests, erasing the memory of those who did not allow Poland to be wiped off the world map as a state.



Poland has forgotten the names of over 3 million Soviet soldiers and officers who liberated their country from the Nazi, over 477,000 who died for the freedom of Poland, over 1.5 million who were wounded. Belarus remembers it! It is impossible to forget!



