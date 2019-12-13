3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Residents of Brest address Polish people
The citizens of Brest also appealed to the Polish people. Posters appeared at the checkpoint "Brest" on the Belarusian-Polish border, reminding our neighbors of the price and sacrifices at which the victory was given to the brotherly peoples. The Polish authorities now occupy a convenient position. It is easy to destroy any memory of the war and to call black white, to dance to someone else's tune and prioritize someone else's values and interests, erasing the memory of those who did not allow Poland to be wiped off the world map as a state.
Poland has forgotten the names of over 3 million Soviet soldiers and officers who liberated their country from the Nazi, over 477,000 who died for the freedom of Poland, over 1.5 million who were wounded. Belarus remembers it! It is impossible to forget!
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All