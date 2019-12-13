Residents of Ukrainian borderland to be able to collect wild berries in Belarus

The residents of the Ukrainian borderland can collect wild herbs in the Stolin District from July 1. This practice is not new. Every year the President of Belarus decides on a seasonal, temporary simplified pass for the residents of the Ukrainian borderland to the Belarusian territory, in particular, to the Olmanskiye Bogs Reserve. Despite the absence of such a request from the Ukrainian side, the 2022 season will not be an exception.



Anton Bychkovsky, official representative of the State Border Committee of Belarus:



Given the dependence of many residents of the Ukrainian borderland on the harvesting and sale of wild berries, the Belarusian side decided to maintain the established practice: the citizens of Ukraine will be able to cross the border at three simplified crossing points in the area of Ukrainian villages: Drozdny, Berezovaya and Poznan. The respective border passes will be issued directly at the simplified border crossing points.



The simplified border crossing points will operate from July 1 to August 10 and from September 1 to November 15. Depending on the weather conditions, changes in the dates and times of their operation are possible. The citizens of Ukraine may contact the Pinsk Border Guard Unit for additional information.



