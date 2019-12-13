3.42 RUB
Vitebsk residents collect humanitarian cargo for refugees - it will be sent to the border in the coming days
Ordinary Belarusians do not remain aloof from the situation at our borders. The residents of Vitebsk are collecting warm clothes, blankets, basic necessities for the refugees. The volunteers of the regional branch of the Red Cross are coordinating the collection of humanitarian cargo. Today packages with things were delivered by the Vitebsk-based regional organization "Belarusian Union of Women" and representatives of the Vitebsk State University named after Masherov.
The Vitebsk branch of the Red Cross has appealed to regional food producers with a request to assist in providing provisions for refugees. The humanitarian cargo from Vitebsk will go to the border in the coming days.
