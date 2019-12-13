3.42 RUB
Live music, congratulations and words of gratitude to veterans heard at open-air sites in Vitebsk
The festivities timed to the Great Victory Day were held in all regions of the country. In Vitebsk, flowers were laid at the Eternal Flame in Victory Square. Live music, congratulations and words of gratitude to veterans were heard in the open areas all over the city. Residents and guests of the city were united in a festive flash mob at the railway station of the regional center: everyone sang the main song of the great holiday "The Victory Day".
At the moment of liberation, in June 1944, Vitebsk was completely destroyed. It took a long time to restore the city. Documentary evidences: having learnt about capitulation of the enemy on May 9, 1945, 40 thousand inhabitants of the city, then lying in ruins, went out into the streets. And decades later Belarusians remember the lessons of the past. And they will not allow history to be rewritten.
